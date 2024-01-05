Summerland planning open house to discuss proposed 2024 tax increases

Photo: Castanet

The District of Summerland will be hosting an open house to gather feedback on proposed 2024 tax increases and other financial plan items.

On Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 5 to 8 p.m., district staff will be on hand at the Summerland Arena Banquet Room to give a presentation and answer questions.

Council is proposing a 5.38 per cent tax rate increase, which translates to roughly $127.73 more for the average home and $154.76 more for the average business.

The open house will also touch on priority projects planned for this year in the areas of roads, parks and recreation, fire protection, policing, and more.

“Council has tried to balance the need to invest in the community with the need to minimize the financial impact on residents and businesses,” said Mayor Doug Holmes, in a press release issued Friday.

“We know everyone is facing cost pressures and it’s important we keep property taxes in line with inflation.”