Penticton  

Highway 97 to close for blasting Friday

Highway 97 to close

Motorists are reminded that there is another closure for blasting planned on Highway 97 at the slide site north of Summerland today, Friday, Jan. 5.

Highway 97 will be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed,” reads a notice from contractor AIM Roads.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently throughout the winter until the site is stable.

