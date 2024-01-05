'Sorry for taking it away': Penticton's only board game cafe closing doors for good

Photo: Contributed Jim and Cheryl Roepcke in this 2020 photo, just before opening Meeples and Milkshakes in Penticton

Penticton's pioneering board game cafe is shutting its doors for good, following a difficult and emotional decision by its founders.

Meeples and Milkshakes was established in 2020 just as the pandemic began to ramp up — a difficult time for any new business, let alone one with a vision of creating a space for community members to gather, mingle, share food and try new games from their vast borrowing library.

Owners Jim and Cheryl Roepcke had been dreaming of opening such a spot ever since they moved to Penticton in 2013, starting first with a board game meetup group and then finally making it brick-and-mortar on Westminster Avenue.

They have attracted customers from near and far, many who made Meeples a go-to stop while in Penticton for Jim's delicious signature milkshakes and other goods from the kitchen, shopping for the latest games or meeting up with friends.

But the pair now face the fact that the business has not proved viable overall.

The Roepckes shared the news on social media this week, and immediately a flood of comments began pouring in, expressing sadness and sharing what they love about Meeples.

For Jim, the comments are heartwarming, but bittersweet.

"We tried really hard, and it wasn't enough," Jim told Castanet.

"One thing we always noticed was during holiday seasons, like summer or Christmas or spring break, we would have a lot of people from outside of the community tell us how much they appreciated the place, and wish their community had something like it. So we knew that there was support for the idea across the province and in other places, but unfortunately, there just wasn't enough support locally to keep it going."

The Roepckes are going out strong, feeling proud of everything they accomplished during their time in business.

"We gave a lot to the community. Almost every single person and organization and group that contacted us asking for a donation for fundraising efforts got something from us, and that is something we are very proud of doing," Jim said.

He also took a moment to note that the busiest times they ever had were when parking was free downtown and along Westminster.

"After parking was no longer free, not so much anymore," he said.

As to what the future lies, Jim isn't sure. He and Cheryl will be going back to their day jobs, and are still sorting out what will happen with their board game meetups.

In the meantime, Meeples and Milkshakes is still open until Jan. 14, and the pair would love to see community members come through the doors for a last game, or a last shake.

They will also continue selling their game stock online for a limited time.

"We're just really sad that this venue will no longer be available to the people in Penticton that really appreciated it, because we know there were a lot of people that really appreciated it. And we think that our community would be stronger with that place available, but it's just not going to be available. So we're sorry for taking it away," Jim said.

"We're proud of what we did. We wish we had tried this a few years sooner. And we hope that somebody will have the courage to try it again in the future."