227904
Penticton  

Penticton fire crews will chip your Christmas tree for charity

Chip trees for charity

- | Story: 465550

Still have a Christmas tree kicking around? Penticton fire crews can help.

Until Jan. 18, drop off your Christmas tree for by-donation chipping at the Penticton Fire Department station at 285 Dawson Avenue between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $20 or more.

All money raised will go to the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters, a non-profit organization made up of Penticton Fire Department members dedicated to giving back and raising funds for community causes all year long.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Penticton News

228137