Penticton fire crews will chip your Christmas tree for charity

Photo: Contributed

Still have a Christmas tree kicking around? Penticton fire crews can help.

Until Jan. 18, drop off your Christmas tree for by-donation chipping at the Penticton Fire Department station at 285 Dawson Avenue between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

Tax receipts will be issued for donations of $20 or more.

All money raised will go to the Penticton Professional Fire Fighters, a non-profit organization made up of Penticton Fire Department members dedicated to giving back and raising funds for community causes all year long.