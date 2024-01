Photo: Castanet

Whoops!

The City of Penticton sent out a number of utility bill overdue notices this week in error to households that were, in fact, all paid up.

According to a press release issued Thursday, this was due to a technology glitch.

"The city apologizes for the confusion and is working to fix this issue," reads the press release.

Anyone who knows their account is current can ignore the notice. Anyone with concerns or questions can call 250-490-2489 or email [email protected]