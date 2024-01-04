Keremeos community stepping up to help after blaze destroys retired couple's home

Photo: GoFundMe

The community of Keremeos is rallying to support a couple who lost their home to a fire shortly after Christmas.

Just a few days after Christmas, Wendy and Mike Reece's fifth-wheel home caught fire, and was completely ruined.

It was the couple's primary residence, but according to a GoFundMe launched by Wendy, insurance will not cover any of their lost possessions nor the trailer itself.

The retired couple are now at a loss as to what to do next.

They are well known in the community, and the community has stepped up. Keremeos' Steele's Bistro is hosting a fundraiser on Friday evening for the couple, including a drive for both monetary and physical donations of items like clothing.

Pleas have also gone out on social media for donated raffle items, with all proceeds going back to the Reece family.

Many local businesses have already donated, and local Lauren Du-Bois is organizing donations from surrounding communities as well.

"If any small businesses or local artists would have anything they would be willing to add to the raffle baskets, we would greatly appreciate it. It doesn't have to be big, a little goes a long way," Du-Bois wrote in a Penticton Facebook group.

"This is all by donation of course, but Steele's Bistro has agreed to showcase your business logo on their Facebook page. Which for a small town has an incredible following."

She can be reached via Facebook here.

The fundraising event kicks off at Steele's at 5 p.m. Friday night with music, drink specials and prizes, and all are welcome from near and far.

For more information, click here. To find the Reece's GoFundMe, click here.