Critteraid Animal Sanctuary hosting soiree to fundraise for rescue animals

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary has the solution to January blues — an evening of entertainment and fundraising for our furry friends.

On Jan. 13, join Critteraid for an evening of music, dancing, and changing lives at Orchard House in Penticton.

Two bands will play while local breweries pour, and all attendees will have the chance to win baskets of goodies, cash prizes and gift certificates.

The best part is that all proceeds from the evening will go towards Critteraid, a non-profit rescue in Summerland.

They shelter and care for animals of all kinds on their farm, and rely on generous donations to cover the many medical expenses, and housing costs that 100-plus cats and dogs and 50-plus pasture animals incur.

Tickets are $25 each, and can be purchased at the Critteraid Thrift Shop in Summerland, Grooveyard in Penticton and the Nk'Mip Campground & RV Park office in Osoyoos.

Doors open at 6:15 p.m., and the event runs from 7 until 11 p.m.

Further inquiries can be directed to [email protected].