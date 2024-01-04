Cirque du Soleil ready to dazzle audiences in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

The circus has arrived in town!

Cirque du Soleil's "Corteo," described as its "most enchanting arena production," opens Thursday evening at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Pentictonites may already have noticed several massive trucks parked at the SOEC that have unloaded everything needed to bring the world-class production to life.

The production has been on tour around the world, and Penticton audiences can catch the magic at eight performances from Jan. 4 - 7.

"Combining acrobatic feats, comedy and acting, the show plunges spectators into a theatrical world of fun and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth," reads a press release from event organizers.

"In a carnival atmosphere, the clown pictures his own funeral taking place, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic, and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the share of humanity within each of us."

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased online here.

