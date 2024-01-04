224026
Highway 5A cleared after jackknifed semi closed road

Crash on 5A cleared

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

AIM Roads now reports the road is clear and traffic has resumed.

ORIGINAL: 10:45 a.m.

Highway 5A is closed north of Princeton due to a jackknifed semi.

The highway is closed in both directors near Summers Creek Road. DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

No detour is currently available.

