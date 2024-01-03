Naramata Road residents warned of Water Quality Advisory until further notice

Photo: Pixabay stock image

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has issued a Water Quality Advisory for all residents south of Gawne Road along Naramata Road to the City of Penticton limits, including Nuttall Road.

The advisory was prompted by a water line break on Tuesday morning, and will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents may see some discolouration or sediment in the water. Anyone with dirty water should run a cold water tap only, preferably an outside tap and/or garden hose until, the water runs clear, according to the RDOS notice.

A Water Quality Advisory is below a Boil Water Notice. Those who may wish to take the extra precaution of boiling water, or using bottled water, are those with weakened immune systems, infants and kids, the elderly and people with chronic illnesses.

All business owners/operators, such as bed and breakfasts, and public facilities operators are responsible for telling their customers about the advisory.