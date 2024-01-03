OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre in Penticton grateful for ongoing support

Photo: Contributed

The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre is thankful for another generous community donation.

The non-profit organization took to social media Wednesday to thank Ed Cale, chancellor commander at the Knights of Pythias Penticton Lodge 49.

Cale dropped off a $1,000 donation from the Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee, which has been donating to OSNS for more than 15 years.

Such donations help OSNS ensure that children and families in the South Okanagan Similkameen receive pediatric rehabilitation care close to home.

"Our most sincere thanks to Ed and the entire Pythian Cerebral Palsy Committee for your kindness!" OSNS said.

