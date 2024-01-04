Penticton Art Gallery calling for artists to explore "Madness" in new exhibit

Photo: Ron Marsh The Penticton Art Gallery

The Penticton Art Gallery is going mad, and they want you to join them.

"Gifts of Madness" is an upcoming mental-health themed exhibition at the gallery run by Ignite the Arts, part of a powerful collaboration with Tempest Theatre & Film Society, Voices with Impact, Connection Salon, Gallery Cachet, the Community Arts Council of Vancouver and Workman Arts' "Rendezvous with Madness" Festival.

The exhibit's goal is to celebrate "Mad Pride," a movement that embraces the challenges and experiences of mental health and its multifaceted natures, from negative to positive.

"It dives into the shadows, emphasizing the stigma, prejudice, and discrimination faced by individuals with mental illnesses," reads a press release from the art gallery issued Wednesday.

"Simultaneously, it spotlights the transformative power of art in healing, showcasing the creative gifts of artists who have harnessed their craft for therapeutic benefits."

Gifts of Madness will be a multimedia and welcoming experience. The art gallery has now extended an open invitation to artists within the mad arts/disability arts movement, encouraging both emerging and established creators to apply to participate across all artistic mediums.

"This multimedia, multidisciplinary exhibition will feature a diverse array of expressions, including photography, painting, drawing, installation, sculpture, video, film, readings, and live performances by stand-up comedians, musicians, spoken word artists, storytellers, and theater artists," the art gallery explained.

"Selected artists will receive an exhibition honorarium, with the Penticton Art Gallery handling all logistics, including installation, insurance, and return shipping of artworks. The exhibition promises to illuminate the personal stories of these mad artists, exploring their journeys from victims to survivors and, ultimately, to activists."

Applications are open now, and the gallery is excited to see what local creative minds bring to the table.



“Gifts of Madness is a movement to reshape perceptions around mental health. We hope there is interest in becoming a part of this aspect of Ignite the Arts, by submitting your work and sharing your story," said communications coordinator Chelsea Terry.

Key dates for Penticton participation include:

Penticton Art Gallery Exhibition

Submission Deadline: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Opening: Saturday, March 23, 2024, 7:00 - 9:00 pm

Closing: Saturday, May 11, 2024

10 Minute Plays for Ignite the Arts Festival & Tempest Theatre:

Submissions Deadline: January 6, 2024

Performance Dates: March 28 & March 30, 2024

Find the submission form online here. For more information, contact [email protected]