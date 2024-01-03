Penticton Neighbourhood Association hosting open house to brainstorm community ideas

Photo: Penticton Neighbourhood Association

The Penticton Neighbourhood Association will be hosting its second "Community Annual General Meeting," hoping to attract any residents wanting to share ideas for actions and initiatives in the coming year.

This Sunday, the group will meet in an open forum designed as a safe space to discuss ideas for how to make Penticton a more welcoming and vibrant place, as well as for neighbours to meet each other.

"The Penticton Neighbourhood Association is excited for the year ahead, and we can’t wait to invite more residents to join the PNA and help us achieve our goals,” said Nicolas Stulberg, community president of the PNA in a press release issued Wednesday.

The meeting takes place Sunday, Jan. 7 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. upstairs at the Penticton Elks Lodge on Ellis Street.

Residents and visitors alike are welcome, and encouraged to bring ideas as well as consider joining the PNA team.

“We’re excited to see the community come together for this meeting and hope to see many new faces learn about the organization. We encourage everyone to bring their friends and family members to participate,” said Ajeet Brar, neighbourhood captain for the Wiltse area.

Community members can confirm attendance by emailing [email protected]. Those who cannot attend in person but wish to participate can email a request to participate virtually.

The PNA is a relatively new local organization formed with a goal of promoting community and finding creative, collaborative ways to solve problems and promote unity locally.

For more information about the Penticton Neighbourhood Association and the event, you can find them on Facebook and Instagram, as well as www.ourneighbouhood.ca.