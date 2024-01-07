Summerland animal rescue celebrate birthday of 1100 pound rescue piggy

Casey Richardson

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is celebrating one of the largest members of their rescue family, an 1,100 pound rescue pig.

Mr Banks first came to live at the rescue after he grew a bit larger than his family had expected.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said he is a kind, gentle and amazing soul to get to care for.

"We've had the pleasure of being his forever home and we are lucky to be his forever family. He makes us laugh every day with his chatter and his greetings that we have grown so accustomed to," she said.

"Happy Birthday our dear sweet Banksy boy from all of your loving family."

While his morning walks have become a little bit shorter in distance and his naps a little bit longer, this sweet giant has plenty of love to give.

"We fluff his bed and we ensure his favourite snacks are available. He is still a very good supervisor, and his favourite pastime is to find a tarp in any way shape or form and make that thing swing. He really wants everyone to know how thankful he is that he gets to sleep on memory foam and it helps his little arthritic pains," Huot-Stewart said.

"I often refer to Mr. Banks, when I'm introducing him to people, that he is 1,100 pounds of love."

As a non-profit agency, the farm relies on donations to keep the farm running for all the animals, which can be given on their website here.

Anyone interested in volunteering can send Critteraid an email at [email protected]