Annual search for Miss Penticton program underway

Photo: MIss Penticton Society

The Miss Penticton Society is excited to begin searching for candidates to be crowned in the 2024 Miss Penticton Ambassadorship Program.

Grade 10,11 or 12 students living in Penticton or surrounding municipalities are eligible to compete and, along the way, gain confidence, learn public speaking skills and give back to the community.

"All candidates who complete the program will be eligible to win up to eight awards, obtain various bursaries and have a network of support to help prepare them for their future," the society explains.

All potential candidates should drop by an informational meeting on either Jan. 3 or 10, hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Hotel, at 7 p.m.