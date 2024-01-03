Rock work at historic Adra Tunnel pricier than predicted

Photo: Woodwackers 2.0

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board of directors will consider doubling the contract value for work on a historic tunnel restoration.

The Adra Tunnel on the KVR Rail Trail above Naramata has been under construction for months, with the aim of reopening it to the public. It is the work of a private group that received the blessing of the RDOS.

T&A Rock Works was awarded a contract on Oct. 20, 2023, for tunnel rehabilitation with a value of $150,000.

At this Thursday's meeting, the board will hear a staff recommendation to approve a change order to that agreement, upping it to $300,000 after detailed rock support plans have been completed.

All of the money for this project is from private and corporate donations, both cash and in-kind contributions.

Staff noted in their board report the donation account for the rock work project currently has a balance of $327,000, so the increase in funding for T&A Rock Works can be handled.

The group of locals behind the project, known as the Woodwackers 2.0, have also fundraised for other aspects of the project, starting with debris removal and now, in its final stages, lighting, gates, parking, picnic tables and other such amenities. The goal is to make the historic tunnel a destination for all to enjoy.

The group is hopeful to be open by the spring.

Casey Richardson