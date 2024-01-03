227904
Heartwarming donations support new cancer clinic in South Okanagan

The South Okanagan Medical Foundation has shared heartwarming stories of community generosity in recent weeks, proving the spirit of giving lives on past Christmas in the region.

The non-profit foundation is in the middle of fundraising for a new oncology clinic at Penticton Regional Hospital, with a goal of raising $10M.

Its goal is to allow patients and families to continue to be able to receive more medical oncology treatments with follow-up care close to home.

On its social media page Tuesday, the foundation sent out a special thanks to Osoyoos Credit Union who recently presented a $5,000 donation.

Also in December, the Penticton Firefighters presented a $3,000 donation to help purchase special stuffed animals for kids who were in the ER or inpatients over the holiday season.

"This gesture was intended to provide a sense of safety and security in an environment that can feel scary for kids, reminding them that they are not alone," the foundation wrote.

And in an incredible act of generosity, the Penticton Hospital Auxiliary made their second $100,000 donation to the foundation, hitting the halfway point of their overall $400,000 pledge.

These are just a few of many recent donations that the SOS Medical Foundation says they are extremely grateful for.

"Thank you to the community for supporting us in our fundraising efforts!"

More information on donations and how to get involved can be found here.

