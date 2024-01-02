Get your Christmas tree chopped up for a good cause

Photo: Contributed Summerland Secondary School students hard at work.

The Summerland Fire Department is once again hosting a Christmas tree chipping fundraiser, with proceeds going to Summerland secondary school's graduating class dry celebrations.

Fire crew members and grad class students will be going around the community between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. this Sunday, Jan. 7 and the following Sunday, Jan. 14, collecting trees throughout the town.

Trees will then be chipped and used for compost.

The service is completely by donation.

"With a donation to the 2024 Dry Grad Class, you can have your Christmas trees picked up from your house and recycled," the fire department says.

"Carry on the Christmas spirit and do a good deed for Dry Grad 2024 and the environment!"

To arrange a pickup, phone 250-404-4087 or email [email protected].