City of Penticton reminding residents how to safely dispose of electronics

The City of Penticton has sent out a PSA reminding residents how to properly get rid of old or broken electronics.

“It’s important to remember that electronics cannot be added into your residential recycling carts,” said Madison Poultney, sustainability coordinator.

“When conducting our audits during the summer, we noticed some residents were placing cellphones, charger cords, computer monitors and keyboards into their recycling. These contaminate the recycling and can also pose a safety risk.”

Home garbage bins are also not a good idea, as they can become fire risks in collection trucks and at the landfill. Lithium-ion batteries can spark or explode if crushed.

Instead, they should be disposed of for free at one of the following locations:

PACE Electronics Penticton and Area Cooperative Enterprises (PACE): They accept donations and also offer sales of refurbished electronics. accepts donations of used electronics, many of which they refurbish and repurpose to sell on-site at 105 Martin Street

J&C Bottle Depot: Located at 200 Rosetown Avenue

Staples Penticton: Located at 102 Warren Avenue East

London Drugs Penticton: They accept only consumer electronics purchased at their store. Located in Cherry Lane Mall

Penticton is working towards a goal of lowering recycle bin contamination rates from 13.3 per cent to 10 per cent or lower, part of a provincial RecycleBC mandate.

Not meeting the goal could mean increased costs to deliver the program as a result of fines, and possibly a less convenient recycling service, requiring residents to self-sort everything into separate bins or bags.

