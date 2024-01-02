Plenty of skating options in the South Okanagan

Photo: District Wine Village

Don’t let a lack of snow keep you from enjoying some winter activities in the South Okanagan.

Lace up your skates and hit the ice at one of the many skating rinks in the area.

“The rink is always popular and well-received,” said Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre general manager Brannigan Mose. “It is fully lit so we are able to extend hours into the evening to provide maximum time to hit the ice. In addition, our beach area is licensed so while off the ice guests can enjoy food and beverages from any of our three on-site restaurants.”

The 9 metre by 15 metre skating rink located behind the hotel is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is free for public use, but there is no skate rental on site.

“It may be closed due to inclement weather or private bookings, [but] skaters can call our front desk to confirm before coming down,” advised Moses.

For more information, visit pentictonlakesideresort.com, call 250-493-8221 or visit the hotel at 21 Lakeshore Dr W.

Just a quick walk away is the City of Penticton skating rink, located next to city hall and behind Gyro Park.

Operated by Activate Penticton, the free, volunteer-run skating rink is open for public use from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., with private bookings and hockey running from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The rink is 40 m by 14 m and provides heated washrooms and a spectator area.

For more information, visit activatepenticton.com

Take a drive south to the District Wine Village and enjoy some good food, good wine and live music and enjoy skating on the rink in the middle of the village. With skate rentals on site for $5 a pair and skate sharpening for a fee (Thursdays and Fridays only), the rink is open daily from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Private group skating can be booked from Monday to Thursday.

For more information, visit districtwinevillage.com

Enjoy a winter wonderland at Chuke Lake Lodge, where the annual skating rink has been moved down to the lake.

“Our hard working team shovels and floods it directly from the lake itself,” said owner Kelly Ladd. “They've also hung lights up around it for those looking for a magical experience skating under the stars.”

The skating rink is open to all ages at any time.

“It’s an affordable way of having fun, getting outside and making memories!” said Ladd.

And after enjoying some skating on the lake, warm up inside the Lodge for toasted marshmallow hot chocolate and a burger.

Be sure to bring your own skates as there is no rental on site. For more information, visit chutelakelodge.ca

