Blasting to close Highway 97 for 90 minutes on Tuesday

Photo: AIM Roads

There is another closure planned for Tuesday on Highway 97 at the slide site north of Summerland.

Highway 97 will be closed between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park on Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to allow for blasting.

“The highway will be closed to all traffic during these times and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed,” said a notice from contractor AIM Roads.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently until the site is stable.

Last month, the provincial government estimated that about 11% of the project is complete.