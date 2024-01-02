PenSAR hoping to see new recruits help double their volunteer numbers for 2024

Photo: Mike Biden File photo from long line rescue training with PENSAR

The Penticton and District Search and Rescue team put in just under 11,000 hours of time in 2023, responding to emergency evacuation calls, rescue missions, search requests and training activities.

PenSAR search manager Randy Brown said officially the number of incidents that were responded to was 66, but there's a lot more that the team does behind that number.

Specialized members did eight long line rescues using a helicopter and used helicopters nine other times to transport people or conduct searches.

"We unfortunately got called by the coroner a number of times and we did seven recoveries of persons. So that takes a heavy toll on people," Brown said.

The team evacuated people with medical distress 18 times out of the backwoods, were called out 21 times to search for missing persons, were called to assist with medical emergencies 10 times, and rescued five climbers that were injured. They also assisted with injured hiker, mountain and dirt bikers.

"We had one swift water rescue that took quite a bit of time and then those were done the Keremeos area, assisting RCMP down on the Similkameen river on a couple files," he said.

"The biggest thing this year is we got called out 13 times for mutual aid to other search rescue teams and we also were involved in six major evacuation events."

PenSAR was sent to throughout the South Okanagan, the Similkameen area, Kelowna and West Kelowna over the summer to assist with climate action responses.

"We're starting to see every year those starting to climb for search and rescue teams, not only us but around the province are being called out to assist in climate response events— floods and fire, particularly."

With the massive increase in calls related to these emergencies, Brown said he was grateful to see so many people come out to their recruiting event this year.

"We got a significant amount of applicants this year, probably the biggest we've seen ever, over 50 people. We accepted 25 into our training class right now. And they're in training right now and things are going well," he added.

With their current roster at 25 members, doubling up could be a huge benefit.

"We're hoping to have that group online by March 1. We need to help with the number of calls we get and the responses. Having fresh blood out there is going to help us. Every team I know is looking for volunteers but this group here is going through the core training, which is 70 hours plus service to their medical to get them online to help us with most of our general search and rescue technique training responses."

Some highlights over the past year have included the collaboration between PenSAR and the other search and rescue teams, as well as celebrating their 50th anniversary.

"That was a big thing for us, 50 years of volunteering for the community and the area," Brown said. "A lot of people who probably stand out are some of the managers who go on a call for a 24 hour period for multiple days. They're the ones that stay at home when everybody else's gets to go out and do stuff with their family."

Partnerships with the police, fire and ambulance have been excellent, Brown said, helping their team when they needed information or to attend an incident.

"They're with us all the time. I think it's been stressful for all emergency areas, whether it's police fire or ambulance with the fires," he added.

"I think anybody who's a first responder, 2023 was a very taxing year for a lot of people, and all we're going to do is just keep moving forward. Make sure we got all of our good plans. We've got all our good people and it's a good stage of resiliency, and to just be prepared every day."

Heading into 2024, PenSAR will be looking at their equipment needs, especially after retiring their command truck the last year.

"The teams going to look at how are we going to resurrect that and what's a new command truck going to look like? Are we going to need to go into the community maybe looking at what kind of fundraising we do to get that resurrected and back to work order again?"

Reminders in place for adventurers is to always dress for a potential change in the weather and file a trip plan. If you change your destination, text someone or leave a note on your vehicle. That way, if you get in trouble and need assistance, help can arrive sooner.

"Make sure your cell phones charged or you have another set of some other information, for instance, like a map," Brown said.

Brown added a thank you to the community for all their support and to all the members.

"Everybody on the team has volunteered their time and we just like to thank all their families who support them when they get up in the middle of the night and go out the door. They're leaving their family behind. So those are really kind of the unsung heroes behind the scenes a lot."

For more information on PenSAR and how you can get involved as a volunteer or donor, click here.