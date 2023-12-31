Summerland animal rescue sees more calls for help than ever before throughout 2023

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland received more calls for help throughout 2023 than ever before, trying to help out as many animals in need as they could.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid, said this year was a rough one.

"In some cases, I think sometimes maybe someone needs to hear this. It is okay that if the only thing you did this year was actually get through it," she added.

"We still have some very wonderful bright spots that we choose to focus on. Those being our amazing volunteers, the incredible support from our community, and the lifeline care we receive from the veterinarians in our area."

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations. The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

"We're here to help in any way we possibly can," Huot-Stewart said.

Some of the big project this year include Critteraid helping out at a site where over a hundred cats were found in heartbreaking conditions, finding a home for a cat whose been with them for over 1000 days, starting to build a build a new barn for their many goats, helping dog hit by a semi truck, and so much more.

"I want to sincerely share my gratitude with everyone who enriched and assisted our animal rescue and we are deeply thankful for you. We are wishing all health, joy, peace, and a happy safe home for all the animals and humans in 2024."

To find out more about Critteraid, head to their website here or send them an email at [email protected]