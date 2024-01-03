Princeton mayor reflects on busy year for small town with major infrastructure upgrades

Photo: Hanna Gould Photography

It was a year focused on rebuilding major infrastructure and preparing to grow the community for the small town of Princeton.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said throughout 2023, the town upgraded water and sewer systems while adjusting and upgrading the Official Community Plan, internal policies and zoning.

"It's the busiest year we've ever [had]," he said. "As much as we've done, there's just so much to do. We were able to get a comprehensive flood risk assessment completed, so we know exactly what we're looking at in the future which is major. In mid-January, we're hoping to have some public comment opportunities on where we go next."

Back in 2022, Princeton was all about rebuilding after the devastating floods experienced the year before. This past year has been adding on that work with further safety changes.

Princeton welcomed its first visitor from the federal government in February, with Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair touring through the impacted neighbourhoods and speaking on the Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangement.

As climate-related events are increasing in severity and frequency across Canada, Blair said it’s increasingly important to work with communities to make sure that rebuilds are stronger and more resilient.

Then in March, the future site of the town's second firehall, an emergency operations centre and fire training centre in the industrial park were unveiled.

That day also included the official announcement of the soon-to-be-opened temporary homes for displaced seniors.

The town has long suffered with a zero per cent vacancy rate, and with many homes lost and being rebuilt after the floods, the situation still has a long way to go.

"We're working with BC Housing, but we still need BC Housing to rebuild and I'd like to see that expanded into a little bit more than just a 'as was' sort of situation," Coyne said.

"We desperately need more housing here, and we haven't had housing since the 70s here."

With the new rules and legislation the government has brought in regarding housing supports, including the introduction of Bill 44 to allow upfront zoning, Coyne said the town is ready for the changes.

"Our new OCP that we just finished fits into the guidelines," he added. "I still have a few concerns. I think it's a good idea. It was shocking when we first heard it, right? 'Hey, you're gonna, you're gonna have to densify everything.'

"But looking at it now and looking at the housing shortage, I'm not opposed to it. There's definitely going to be challenges, especially in municipalities like ours, where we're smaller and our infrastructure is as old as can be."

Coyne said he hopes municipalities will see more funding from senior levels of government and not just the province.

"Ottawa needs to also step up to the plate here and not expect the provinces to be the only ones putting money into these programs. So I'm really hoping we see a real partnership between all three levels of government."

Coyne spoke up at the Union of B.C. Municipalities housing summit held in Vancouver, along with other rural-area mayors, who were left confused by the gaps in solutions for tackling homelessness provided to them.

"I can't speak for all rural communities. But I think those of us that were there kind of walked away with more questions than answers, and still not feeling like we are being enough of a focus," he said at that time in an interview with Castanet.

"There's a real feeling in rural British Columbia that sometimes we don't count as much as urban areas. And I know that's a big statement. And I know there's going to be a lot of people that don't agree with me on that. But there really is a lack of focus on what's happening in rural British Columbia."

For Princeton, Coyne said 2024 will be working on much of the same.

"We're hoping to see a few more developments kickstart here and we're also hoping just in general to get more infrastructure done. I mean, that's our biggest one is trying to get all that infrastructure work done that we initially started with," he added.

The goals are to install two new sewer lift stations, finish the water wells and start on a fourth well, as well as spend time on airport upgrades.

'We're hoping to get the airport housing development started next year as well. So that's between160 to 200 units up there. So really, we're looking at trying to add 200 to 300 more doors to the marketplace."

After getting a report a few years back on water system failures and sewer system failures, Coyne said that this work is front and centre.

"That's why we made the decision to borrow the money to start working on those things, and we've been applying for every grant we can get. Between that and the borrowing, a lot of that work is happening and thank god it is because when you have 60 year old pipes, and they're breaking all the time, it starts to really add up and cost you money."

With the past couple years being tough, Coyne said he's looking forward to also trying to bring the community together in new ways.

"Next year our plaza should be finished. That project fell behind and whatnot, but I'm really hoping that's up and running, and we can have more community gatherings and more community events," he said.

"Everything we're doing right now is based around not just looking after day to day business, but how do we expand on that and how do we make things better and bigger and just making sure everybody gets a piece of the pie. ...Just keep investing in the community."