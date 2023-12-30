Penticton's Discovery House just one third away from fundraising goal for Shed the Light on Addiction

Photo: Discovery House Discovery House shares of photo with one of their recent supporters

Penticton's Discovery House has passed the $100,000 mark for their Shed the Light on Addiction campaign on Saturday, with just a couple days left in their biggest fundraiser.

The recovery resource society is working to fund four treatment beds for the upcoming year, hoping to cross the finish line over that $150,000 mark.

"Thank -you to all our donors, supporters and well-wishers," they shared in a social media update.

"We started our campaign hoping to fund four 90 day treatment spaces in Discovery House for 2023, which would serve approximately 20 men."

On Dec. 16, past clients bravely opened up to share their journeys and the benefits the Penticton recovery resource society has given them.

"We are so grateful for your support and will continue to expand our services to help men in this community overcome substance use, mental health and homelessness challenges As we are still losing approximately seven people a day in BC to fatal overdose, we believe the answer is substance-free, peer-supported and community integrated recovery to be the solution."

Help for the program can be done by purchasing a Christmas light bulb for $10 or a string of 25 bulbs for $250 to help light their recovery houses.

To make a tax-deductible donation and for more information, head to their website here, e-transfer to [email protected] or call 250-809-6075