Highway 97 north of Summerland reopens after blast work

Photo: Ministry of TranBC file photo

UPDATE: 12:58 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that Highway 97 north of Summerland has reopened.

ORIGINAL: 11:05 a.m.

A planned closure for blasting on Highway 97 north of Summerland has kicked off on Saturday.

The road will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the slide mitigation work to all traffic during this time and will be opened as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Work on the slide site will continue intermittently until the site is stable.

Travellers are reminded that conditions can change quickly and to check drivebc.ca/ for the most current road conditions and closures.