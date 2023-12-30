GoFundMe set up to help Penticton family with both mother and newborn baby recovering in Vancouver hospital

Photo: GoFundMe

A Penticton family needs help after their newborn son had to be rushed to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver due to breathing difficulties, all while his mom needed to recover in the ICU.

Tyler Andrew said his wife, Deanna, started experiencing high blood pressure out of the blue last week on Dec. 21, which led to their admission to the Penticton Regional Hospital.

"Everything else has been smooth sailing throughout the pregnancy. Numbers are great, blood pressure has been great. That's why it was such a shock for us when we got admitted that Thursday," he said.

While the family expected to be induced or go into labor then, Deanna started feeling better, and with her blood pressure lowered enough, she was sent home.

"Then Christmas morning, it got quite high again," Tyler said. "We went to the hospital, and they admitted us. We went through everything, and then they started inducing labor probably at 6 p.m. Christmas night."

Tyler said labor finally started around 9 a.m. on Boxing Day, but his wife's blood pressure had now skyrocketed to 200/120.

"That's when we found out that something happened with the placenta, and while in labor, her blood pressure would rise super high, and then the baby's blood pressure would go super low anytime she pushed," he added.

"There was an emergency C-section, and we got Jaxon out, and then found that the umbilical cord was wrapped around his neck twice. Right after birth, he wasn't breathing on his own for the first eight minutes."

Nurses worked quickly to get the newborn breathing, who started taking short, shallow breaths soon after. Jaxon was breathing sufficiently on his own around twenty minutes later, and they thought he was stable.

"They let us—not hold him because my wife was still on the operating table—but just hang out with him for a couple of minutes," Tyler said. "It was one of the happiest days of my life."

Unfortunately, soon after Jaxon was taken to the nursery, they found out that he was still having complications breathing.

"They diagnosed him with [Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy], basically with a lack of oxygen to his brain. They noticed while in the nursery that there were a couple of potential seizures that he had just from posturing without having any other brain monitors on him."

Hospital staff worked quickly to start cooling down his body, hoping to allow his body temperature to drop to prevent any further swelling in the brain.

But Jaxon's CO2 levels in his blood were too high, and with his lungs not taking deep enough breaths, he was airlifted to BC Children's Hospital along with his dad.

Due to the complications with her delivery, Deanna had to stay behind in the ICU in Penticton.

In the next couple of days, both mother and son started improving. Deanna was transferred to the woman's side of BC Children's Hospital, and the family was reunited.

Jaxon was taken off his breathing tube on Thursday, and Tyler said since then, he has started making slight movements. While he still has a feeding tube and a number of tests ahead to determine how serious the prognosis is and how long his recovery will be, the family is feeling hopeful.

"Honestly, it's been super stressful, but with the family and friends supporting us, it's been not as stressful for us," Tyler added. "I'm doing way better knowing that [my wife] is down here now. There's a lot less stress trying to find out how she's doing. Obviously, I'm not dealing with recovering from a cesarean section or hooked up to any ventilator, so it's easier for me."

The new dad said he's so grateful that his wife was transferred to Vancouver, making it a seven-minute walk from one side of the hospital to the other to visit, where it would have been a four-and-a-half-hour trip otherwise.

He added that doctors, nurses, and staff at both hospitals have been "absolutely amazing."

"Answering any questions and helping us understand any of the medical terms that are being used or any questions that we have. The nice thing is every morning and every night, the doctors and nurses of the NICU here, they do rounds, and if the parents are there, they'll include the parents in the rounds to hear what they're discussing with next steps for the baby and any complications that have been had or any positives."

Tyler said he can't express how grateful he is to all the people helping look after his son and his wife.

"I can't even begin to explain the support and help that everyone's provided us and all the thoughts that our friends have messaged us and even strangers as well have messaged us and reached out to my parents or my in-laws."

His mother, Candy Benedetti, started a GoFundMe for the family, knowing they have very limited income and need help to cover their regular bills along with costs they will incur staying in Vancouver.

"So she started it because we are not sure how long we could be here. We could be released next week or be released in a couple of weeks. We could be released in a month. We have no idea, so it's just helping with any expenses that we may incur. My wife's on maternity leave and then I basically told my work that I can't come in until we get this figured out," Tyler added.

"A huge thank you to all friends, families, strangers that have graced us with the help and support through that GoFundMe and all the prayers and thoughts that have been sent our way."