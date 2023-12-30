Penticton MLA talks hardship of 2023 and goals finishing up his term

Photo: File photo

Penticton-Peachland MLA Dan Ashton said as he looks ahead to his last year in the legislature, he's not going to be stepping back from the goals he has.

Ashton announced he will not be seeking re-election in the next provincial election after more than a decade working in his role in mid-December.

"I've been very, very fortunate to work for all citizens. When you get elected, and politics are involved, some people vote for you, some people don't vote for you, and other people don't vote at all. But when you're elected, you're here to represent everybody. And I've done my damnedest to do that."

A major project that has long been at the forefront of Ashton's mind has been asking for a secondary route to be established between Penticton and Peachland, which finally saw movement when a major slide closed Highway 97 in September.

While the Ministry of Transportation took time to grade the 201 Forest Service Road connecting the east side of Penticton to Kelowna as a usable emergency route and added signage, Ashton said there can be more done.

"I did take the 201 on a couple of occasions during the shutdowns, and they've done a good job. It's not perfect, but they've done a good job," he said.

"We don't have a lot of options because the park, Okanagan Mountain Park, blocks off any options to have it in other places in the valley."

Earlier this year, Ashton took a petition calling for reformation to the "catch and release" justice system to the floor of the B.C. Legislature.

"There needs to be an overhaul of the judicial system in the sense of being able to keep people incarcerated who deserve to be incarcerated, but also give them the opportunity to turn their lives around. And I think that's incredibly important," he said.

"I think it's long overdue. And federally, I'm hoping that there will be a change in that direction. And I hope the provincial government picks it up and gives the citizens of Penticton, as an example, the safety they deserve."

Ashton said he knows the frustrations RCMP must face by arresting somebody and having that individual get "bailed right out."

"That's not what a member of the RCMP wants; they want that person incarcerated to keep them off the street and get them help. Let's cut to the chase; a lot of these people have mental health issues and/or substance issues, and we've got to be more compassionate. But we have to ensure that they are maintained in a residency where they have all that help available."

B.C.'s speculation tax expanded to 13 new communities this year, including Penticton, Summerland, and Peachland, which will all be added to the tax on second and vacation homes.

"I think it's an incursion on people's property rights. Look, I want to see a roof over everybody's heads, especially this time of year; I want to see people protected. But there's a lot of people that have worked very, very hard in their life, and they've acquired a place in the Okanagan, many of the people so that they can come up here and retire. Unfortunately, I think the government has been very lax in their tenancy rules, which has caused a lot of this," Ashton said.

With the new rules and legislation that the government has brought in regarding housing supports with the introduction of Bill 44 to allow upfront zoning, Ashton said he doesn't understand why a government in Victoria should dictate to municipalities to facilitate an increase in housing supply.

"So 44, again, was something that I was disappointed in the government by ramming it through and ramming the bill through and then bringing the regulations in after that," he added.

He added that there also was an overstep when the provincial government introduced new legislation to rein in a rapidly expanding short-term rental market.

The MLA said he also looks at this year as an understandable struggle for many, with the increased costs of living and inflation.

"It's unfortunate. I really think all levels of government, whether it's municipal, regional, provincial, or federal, really have to take a hard look at inflation. They have to take a hard look at taxation and they have to take another hard look at the regulations they're bringing in."

Heading into 2024 to finish off his last term, Ashton said he will continue to work hard for his local riding.

"My goals are just to continue to work for the citizens that I've been so fortunate enough to be able to represent over the last 11 years and keep going ahead."

Ashton finished off his year in review with wishing everyone a happy holiday season and new year.