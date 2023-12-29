Cougar euthanized after reported in downtown Penticton posing threat to public safety

Photo: WildsafeBC File photo of a fully grown cougar.

A cougar had to be destroyed by the BC Conservation Officer Service on Thursday, after being reported in downtown Penticton.

The service said in a emailed statement that they went were called in by RCMP.



"Conservation Officers assessed the situation and proceeded to euthanize the cougar while it was under a vehicle because all possible escape routes were a potential threat to public safety," they added.

No other details on the incident were provided.

Tips on what to do if you encounter one include: Keep back, keep children close and pick up small children immediately, travel in groups when possible, carry bear spray and noise makers, and keep pets on leash.

If a cougar approaches, stand your ground, appear large, make noise. If a cougar attacks fight back by any means available.

To report cougars in conflict, sightings in urban areas, or a cougar showing unusual or aggressive behaviour, call the Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277.