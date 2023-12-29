Summerland's mayor talks 2023 accomplishments, need for better regional transportation in the Okanagan

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland's mayor looks back at 2023 as the year innovation and greener-future accomplishments, along with projects not making it through that council will have to tackle.

Doug Holmes said it was good to see the success of the four day compressed workweek, along with being allowed to delegate approval of development variance permits and movement in their environmental climate action areas.

"We've opened our organics facility, we opened our solar and battery storage facility which won a couple of prizes. We've trialed free transit, which continues and is pretty innovative. That's really driving up ridership on our buses," he said.

"We were named the Earth Day spokesperson for the year for Canada. I think that's all the recognition for all our efforts on sustainability."

Another accomplishment was getting to see road and trail reconstruction projects completed, which have long plagued many areas of the district.

"We received a UBCM Excellence Award for this 20-year road and water master plan, recognizing that we can't keep paving a road one year and digging up a couple years later to replace the water main."

An area that faces a bit of stagnation after the majority of Summerland voters decided against the district borrowing $50 million is the aquatics and fitness centre.

In November, 58 per cent of the community voted against spending the money on the construction of a new facility.

Summerland council gave the green light to fix the centre's roof at the end of November, while exploring further costs for building repairs and continuing to express interest in grants for a new pool, in the wake of the failed community referendum.

"The community spoke. It was a great exercise in participated democracy and so we're moving forward. That'll be a big challenge of what we'd like to do next," Holmes said.

"I've always said right from the beginning it is disappointing we didn't get any grant funding. Still disappointing. We're still waiting to hear about the green inclusive communities grant, that big $25 million one that is still out there."

In the meantime, council signed off $100,000 to do some repair work to the roof and committed $100,000 in next year's budget to do more assessments on the current state of the facility.

In the new year, council will also be focused on getting a primary health centre.

"We've been lobbying the government hard and working with partners such as the community foundation to build a primary health centre in Summerland and be part of that Parkdale place housing project. So we continue to try and get that off the ground," Holmes said

He added that new rules and legislation that that the government has brought in regarding housing supports the introduction of Bill 44 to allow upfront zoning, which will facilitate an increase in housing supply in communities throughout B.C.

"That's a lot of work for all municipalities and we're no exception. So we're gonna have to complete a housing needs update or housing needs study and do an [Official Community Plan] review. OCP reviews are pretty intensive," Holmes said.

"We've really got to make sure we get our OCP right, and we've really got to engage with community because that's it. Once we've said that these things are in the OCP, if a rezoning doesn't change the OCP, then there's no more public consultation after that."

Another area Holmes wants to further look into is addressing the inter-regional transportation for the Okanagan, especially after two slides on either side of Summerland on Highway 97 have impacted locals and travellers.

"It affected the whole valley I think, and it was frustrating. All the mayors of the Okanagan met—which was something that we don't usually always do—we got together and one of the things we talked about was our inter regional transportation, specifically Highway 97.

"Highway 97 is the backbone of the Okanagan. It's our lifeline for trade and tourism and it just connects all of us and without that highway, employees for companies and government, they can't get to work because people live in one community work and another.

There's also a concern of what it could mean if another major wildfire breaks out this summer.

"When there was the wildfires in Kelowna, they could only go one way," he said, "What if that way was blocked by a slide, right? Well, what would happen?"

Holmes said many of the Interior BC mayors have written into the provincial government regarding their concern and a need for additional regional roads and alternate routes need to be brought up to highway standards.

"We just need some sort of vision for inter regional transportation and, of course, funding to make that happen. Because it's not just Summerland, it's the whole valley that's affected by it."

He added that with many projects in the new year, council is ready to tackle them.

"We work really well together and we've got, what I think is a pretty good strategic plan. We know where we're going. We've got projects all set out and time-lined. We just chug along and we just get this work done."