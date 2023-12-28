Penticton breweries raise $3.6K for local SPCA through Beer Week collaboration beer

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Beer Blocks recently presented proceeds from their Penticton Beer Week Do Good fundraiser collaboration beer to the BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen, after another successful year.

The collective of eight Penticton breweries gave a cheque for $3,690.47 to the SPCA, hoping to help them with all of the great work they do in the community.

Each fall, all of the city's local breweries get together to brew a special fundraiser collaboration beer called Do Good, which gets released in October for Penticton Beer Week.

"This fundraiser beer is called Do Good, as it is intended as a way for the 8 Penticton breweries to "Do Good" in our community. Just before Christmas, representatives from the eight Penticton breweries met up to present proceeds from this year's Do Good West Coast Pilsner to the South Okanagan Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA," Kim Lawton, manager of Penticton Beer Week, said.

The Penticton breweries, known collectively as the Penticton Beer Blocks, represent Abandoned Rail Brewing, Barley Mill Brew Pub, Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Neighbourhood Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Tin Whistle Brewing, and Yellow Dog Brewing.

The breweries also recognized Visit Penticton, Altro Labels, Country Malt Group, Vessel Packaging Co. and Hops Connect Canada for their sponsorship of this project, which enabled the breweries to increase the donation amount to help the animals.