Penticton makes Top 8 Most Welcoming Towns In British Columbia list

Penticton has made the list for the Eight Most Welcoming Towns In British Columbia, noting the popular Peach festival and local Farmer's Market as perfect for both buying things and meeting the locals.

While technically a city, Penticton welcomes hundreds of tourists every year with its beaches, wide range of outdoor recreational activities, and dozens of wineries to visit.

The eight other BC municipalities to make the cut by World Atlas were Tofino, Ucluelet, Revelstoke, Hope, Whistler, Masset and Bella Coola.

Penticton has also previously made a list for Canada’s top 20 friendliest cities

Where have you received a warm welcome in a BC town?

