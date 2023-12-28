City of Penticton offering free evening BC Transit shuttle bus for NYW

Photo: Contributed

To help party-goers save on taxi fares on New Year's Eve and get a safe ride to their destination, the City of Penticton is offering a free BC Transit shuttle bus for this Sunday.

Travellers can choose between taking the #15 Night Route bus, which will be running until 2:30 a.m or hopping on the free shuttle service, which starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 1:59 a.m.

The free shuttle service will run primarily along Main Street and Skaha Lake Road, also covering Westminster Avenue, Burnaby Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.

The city reminds residents that buses will be running on a regular Sunday schedule.

To view the schedules, head to www.penticton.ca/transit