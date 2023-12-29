Penticton Clean Streets Facebook group reflects on first full year

Photo: Contributed Shannon Stewart is the Co-fonder of Clean Streets Penticton

The leadership of Clean Streets Penticton feels like the group is no longer perceived as “vigilantes” upon the end of their first full year.

The organization was launched as a Facebook group in April 2022. It had grown to more than 2,000 members by July 18, 2022, when the Penticton RCMP issued a media release titled “Response to Vigilante group.” In it, police acknowledged frustrations over property crime, discouraged any confrontation with suspects, and defended the slow pace of justice.

“Police investigations have become extremely complex, and so has the degree of evidence required to be presented to the courts to conduct a fair and just legal process,” the release said.

“People in our community want to feel safe, and want action. However, the police, nor any citizen can operate outside of our laws in order to persecute those they believe are breaking them.”

Clean Streets co-founder Shannon Stewart isn’t critical of the local RCMP’s performance -- she realizes petty thefts can’t be high priority for police, and the courts can make it difficult for an investigation to result in a conviction.

But she didn’t appreciate the “vigilante” label.

“For our first month, that was the whole goal -- to dispel the myth that it’s a bunch of vigilantes,” Stewart said. “Two years later, we’ve never had a member involved with any kind of violent situation.”

She said there’s a wide range of viewpoints among members, and she embraces the diversity in opinions. But those who come across as hateful or extremists are removed (if their profile made it past the vetting process).

The perception that crime has gotten worse in Penticton is substantiated by statistics. In 2012, there were 2,392 incidents related to property crime and in 2022 there were 4,223, according to StatsCan. The worst year during that 10-year span was 2019 when there were 5,091 incidents.

A particularly unsettling crime occurred August 2021 when a senior lady was robbed by masked men and assaulted with a hammer at her ice cream parlour in the 100 block of Main Street. The assailants were never caught.

The current and previous City Council -- over the past two years -- have budgeted to hire extra RCMP officers, and bylaw services were upgraded to add Community Safety Officers, who have more teeth.

The local government attempted to close the Victory Church homeless shelter at the end of winter in 2021, but the province overruled the decision and commandeered the facility to keep it open. A contentious legal battle ensued.

Despite the addition of more police and bylaw officers, a strong appetite had developed to add another layer of protection for the working class, and the response from the local government was not able to fully satisfy everybody.

Clean Streets created a network to report suspicious activity and unsavoury characters, including volunteers who are willing to offer safety escorts and assist in the recovery of stolen property.

Members use the group to issue warnings about alleged shoplifters, alert others to mental health episodes unfolding in public, post photos of items (often bicycles) believed to be stolen, report break-ins and cars getting rummaged, and to keep tabs on prolific offenders.

And while the local RCMP warned the public about vigilantism last year, it wasn’t long before the City gave them a nod. It came in response to stats released Aug. 10, 2022 showing Penticton had the worst crime rate in the Okanagan .

“The level of crime in Penticton is unacceptable,” said then-Mayor John Vassilaki in a public statement. “City Council, law enforcement and community groups like Clean Streets Penticton all want to see change and are working hard to make it a reality.”

The group has grown to nearly 5,000 members since its launch 20 months ago. And Stewart said police have been able to advance some investigations thanks to their efforts.

The RCMP did not respond to a request for comment for this article.

One of the biggest differences Stewart has noticed year-over-year is that far more bicycles were reclaimed by Clean Streets in 2022 compared to 2023. And the downtown is far cleaner now –- she says Main Street and Martin Street did not look very welcoming during the group’s first three months, and she was worried about how it came across to tourists.

When Clean Streets was only a few months old, they ran a slate of three in the civic election in October 2022. Co-founder Jason Reynen -- a West Kelowna resident with no political experience -- placed second to Mayor Julius Bloomfield, losing by just 219 votes or 2 per cent of the poplar vote. Reynen got 1,000 more votes than incumbent Vassilaki.

“(Reynen)’s lack of tolerance for the ongoing turn-a-blind-eye to all the crime, that was the spark that ignited the idea behind Clean Streets,” Stewart said.

Stewart and Nick Kruger went for seats on council and ended up getting 2,734 and 2,921 votes, respectively. Candidates needed at least 3,309 votes to be elected. However Stewart didn’t express any frustration with those who were elected to council, saying many issues relating to crime and drug use are beyond the scope of municipal governments.

Although the crime rate remains historically high in Penticton, she feels like Clean Streets is making a meaningful difference. A few months ago, the was invited to join familiar corporate brands in a province-wide safety coalition called SOS: Save Our Streets. The coalition was spearheaded by the president of London Drugs, and other members include Lululemon, MEC Mountain Equipment Company, Save-On-Foods and 7-Eleven Canada.

The City of Penticton was asked for comment for this article, but did not reply by press deadline.

This story first appeared in the Penticton Herald and is republished as part of the Local Journalism Initiative