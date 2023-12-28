Penticton resident captures video of Grinch stealing Santa decoration after Christmas

Contributed

It seems a Grinch was looking to pinch some holiday decorations after Christmas this year, nabbing a Santa inflatable off of a front lawn of a Penticton home this week.

The theft, which happened on Wednesday just after 6 p.m., was captured on video surveillance.

Gabe Lavoie said he was away from home that night and got a notification from his security camera about someone on their property,

"We watched it happen basically," he shared over messenger. "So ridiculous, he even had his get away car ready."

He said he hasn't reported the incident to RCMP, deciding it's not worth it.

Lavoie did however post to a local Facebook page about the incident, wanting to warn those near Penticton Secondary School that a Grinch was in the area.

Hopefully Santa will find his way home.