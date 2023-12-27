Reminder for South Okanagan residents to get 2024 dog licenses in place

Photo: Pexels

With the new year fast approaching, it's a good time to make sure Spot is ready, as municipalities and the regional district in the South Okanagan remind residents that now is the time to renew dog licenses.

Penticton residents with furry friends can get their dog licenses for 2024 though the city. Dogs require a yearly license, which range from $33.50 for those that are spayed or neutered to $67 for those that are not.

Renewals can be done online, or in person at city hall or at the city's animal shelter located at 2330 Dartmouth Drive.

New licenses must be obtained in person. If using the animal shelter, call ahead to ensure staff are onsite when you arrive.

Residents are also asked to provide an email to help animal control services go paperless.

In Summerland, the district said dog license renewals will be mailed out mid-December and are due Jan. 31, 2024.Those who do not receive a renewal in the mail or no longer require it can call Municipal Hall 250-494-6451 or email [email protected]

All dogs in Summerland over the age of four months are required to be licensed annually, which range from $30 for those that are spayed or neutered to $60 for those that are not.



To register a new dog with the district or pay online, head to the district's website here. Owners can also pay in person at Municipal Hall.

In Oliver, all dogs must be licensed, at a basic fee of $25 or $30 after the due date of Jan. 31, plus $20 for non-fixed animals. Purchase at Town Hall.

In Osoyoos, all dogs over three months of age are required to have a licence. The cost is $60 per dog or $30 for a spayed or neutered dog, with a $10 discount if paid before Jan. 31. Purchase at Town Hall.

For residents of Regional District Okanagan Similkameen areas, which include Osoyoos Rural, Cawston, Oliver Rural, Kaleden/Okanagan Falls/Apex, Naramata, Okanagan Lake West/West Bench and Rural Keremeos/Hedley, all dogs (over the age of 6 months) need to be licensed.

Residents may purchase dog licenses at the following fee schedule:

Intact Males and Non Spayed Females|$50.00

Spayed Females, Neutered Males|$20.00

Lost Tag Fees|$5.00

Owners can apply through the RDOS website or in person at locations listed here.