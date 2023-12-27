Vehicle crash closes Highway 3A to single lane between Keremeos and Olalla

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 4:35

The vehicle incident on Highway 3A on Wednesday afternoon is now open to single-lane alternating traffic between Keremeos and Olalla.

Drive BC said they have crews on scene.

ORIGINAL: 2:55 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting that a vehicle incident has closed Highway 3A on Wednesday afternoon.

The highway is closed between Main Street and Stagecoach Road for 5.3 km, 12 to six km east of Keremeos, near Olalla.

An assessment is in progress and DriveBC said they expect to give an update by 4:30 p.m.

Travellers can detour on Hwy 97/ Hwy 3.