South Okanagan ski hills slowly opening more runs

Photo: Apex Resort Live Webcam Apex Mountain webcams onWednesday with the hillside lightly covered in snow

While skill hills throughout the Okanagan Valley have been snow-challenged this year, enough powder is starting to show up to increase runs on Wednesday.

Apex Mountain Resort got their final chair, the Quickdraw Quad, opening for the first time this season and boosted open runs this morning, totalling 28 open runs out of 80.

Lift Tickets are now back at full price, with the Stocks Chair, T-Bar and Magic Carpet open, along with the Tube Park. The Skate Loop and Skate Rink are still closed, with plans to be open soon.

In the next few days, a dusting of new snow is in the forecast for the hill.

Apex Mountain general manager James Shalman reminded visitors that closed runs are closed for a reason, with conditions not safe enough to ski.

With two cm of snow in the last 12 hours, the base currently sits at 92 cm cumulative.

On Thursday, the community is invited out to to meet with Reece Howden, a Canadian freestyle skier who is on the National Canadian Ski Cross Team, a two-time Ski Cross Crystal Global Winner and two-time Redbull Super Ski Cross Winner.

The BC-born skier began racing at Apex.

At 1 p.m., people can hit the hill with Howden on the T-bar, followed up by an autograph session at the Gunbarrel Saloon restaurant at 2:30 p.m.

Baldy Mountain Resort outside of Oliver has also added another couple trails, totalling seven runs open.

The ski hill has received one cm of snow in the past 24 hours, with a base sitting at 40 cm. The forecast calls for dusting of new snow consistently over the new few days.

Last week, Quinn Grafton, Baldy’s assistant resort manager said they are hoping to see another 20 centimetres at least at the top of their double chair to open up the side of the terrain.

Mother Nature has been slow with the snow this year, as conditions across the province have been unseasonably warm and dry, partly due to the impact of El Niño.