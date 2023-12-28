Top stories: South Okanagan arsonist and alleged shooter makes his way through multiple court cases

Casey Richardson

Castanet is revisiting the top stories of an eventful 2023. Today, for our local court story of the year, we look at an alleged South Okanagan shooter and arsonist who remains in custody while his sentencing works through the judicial system.

A South Okanagan prolific offender accused of a Canada Day shooting and many other crimes has spent a lot of time in court this year.

Steven Marlo Gallagher, 31, has a lengthy criminal history, including firearms charges and arson at an Oliver pharmacy in 2021.

He is facing weapons charges relating to a Canada Day shooting in Osoyoos in July 2022 that left a 22-year-old Maple Ridge man with injuries.

Gallagher was recently sentenced to 45 months in jail for setting an Oliver pharmacy on fire in May 2021.He had broken in and set multiple items on fire before fleeing the scene, leaving the Oliver Pharmacy Remedy’s Rx store with extensive damage.

While Gallagher pleaded not guilty and his lawyer attempted to question the identifications made using the surveillance videos, the judge decided the Crown had proven its case and declared Gallagher guilty.

Gallagher is a member of the Osoyoos Indian Band.

At a recent court appearance, members of the band pleaded with the judge for leniency, saying Gallagher is committed to improving himself.

After hearing everything, the judge presiding over the sentencing decided she needed more time to make a measured and fair decision, choosing to defer her sentence until an as-yet undecided date in the new year.

Gallagher is still awaiting trial by a judge and jury for allegedly shooting a man at a Canada Day celebration in Osoyoos later that same year.

Gallagher remains in custody at this time and is expected back in court in 2024.