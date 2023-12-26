Penticton's Discovery House inching closer to fundraising goal for Shed the Light on Addiction

Photo: File photo

With just a few days left to go in their Shed the Light on Addiction campaign, Discovery House is hoping to cross the finish line over that $150,000 mark.

The recovery resource society is working to fund four treatment beds for the upcoming year with its annual “Shed the Light on Addiction” campaign.

On Dec. 16, past clients bravely opened up to share their journeys and the benefits the Penticton recovery resource society has given them.

Discover House shared that to date, they have received from over 195 Business and Individual donors.

"Meeting our goal will allow up to 20 men the opportunity to experience lives free from substance use and to become productive members of their communities and families."

Discovery House continues to support men in long-term, abstinence-based recovery and help for the program can be done by purchasing a Christmas light bulb for $10 or a string of 25 bulbs for $250 to help light their recovery houses.

For more information, head to their website here, e-transfer to [email protected] or call 250-809-6075