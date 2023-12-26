Summerland council expresses support for downtown hotel and major apartment building proposal

Photo: District of Summerland

There was big support from Summerland council last week in terms of bringing a four storey, 51 room hotel, and a six storey, 84 residential unit apartment building pitch moving to a public hearing.

The property, located at at 9514 & 9518 Julia Street and 14406 & 14408 Rosedale Avenue, was put forward for consideration with an official Community Plan amendment and rezoning application last Tuesday.

The areas need to be rezoned to create one consolidated residential zoned parcel for the apartment building, and a consolidated tourist commercial zoned parcel that would allow for a hotel building, from their previous low density residential zoning.

Staff's report to council stated that the proposed apartment building use is intended to add to the district’s rental housing supply, with a mix of one bedroom and two bedroom units that will be available for rental accommodation purposes.

As the rental units are not planned to be age-restricted or geared to seniors, and staff believes this will to cater to a range of community demographics and needs.

"I think this will be very welcome," Coun. Janet Peake said. "I think this is a very useful addition to our community. I liked the architecture that they've done and I like the fact that they're doing parking underground and they're going to do some landscaping outside."

Coun. Adrienne Betts agreed, noting that having this hotel in the downtown area could be a great benefit for hosting people even outside of general tourism, with options for sports tournaments and visiting teams to stay.

"Actually come and stay in our community and use and visit our small businesses rather than staying in Penticton," she added.

"This is a real addition to our community as well adding apartment housing, I think is is a real opportunity that we need. Obviously that's just part of the discussion right now in our society that the need for more rental housing."

Public feedback from a prior public information meeting held by the developer revolved around concern for traffic in the area and needed road upgrades to accommodate the change.

Even with these concerns, most are in favour of the actual development (hotel and rental apartment building), with everyone agreeing this was a need for Summerland.

"There was some feedback, some concerns from the local neighbours on traffic and traffic calming and different things like that, but I think a lot of that can be achieved," Coun. Marty Van Alphen said. "I think it'd be a real added plus to our community,"

Council unanimously approved to proceed with setting a public hearing to hear comments from the public with regards to these amendment bylaws for Jan.16, 2024.