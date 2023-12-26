South Okanagan-Similkameen BC SPCA operates Pet Food Bank to help owners in need

Photo: SPCA

The South Okanagan-Similkameen BC SPCA shared that they know times are tough this year and they've got a helping hand for owners to keep their pets fed and warm this winter.

"We operate a Pet Food Bank at our shelter - all are welcome to pick up what you need," they said in a social media post.

The rescue is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"But reach out if you need to arrange pickup outside of those hours."

The SPCA also has pet jackets, sweaters and beds available by request.

The SPCA is located at 2200 Dartmouth Drive in Penticton and can be reached by phone at 250-493-0136 or by email at [email protected]