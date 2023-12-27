Penticton mayor reflects on busy 2023, and plans for 2024

Photo: Contributed Julius Bloomfield, centre, seen here with the rest of the current Penticton city council.

Penticton Mayor Julius Bloomfield is pleased with progress this past year, and preparing to tackle challenges related to new provincial housing legislation in 2024.

Bloomfield is happy with how council's actions in 2023 panned out overall, having seen council find its footing in their first full calendar year after the 2022 election.

"We started off with a plan and we've been implementing that plan, centred around crime and safety, housing, and vibrancy in a livable, connected city," Bloomfield said.

"Seeing those plans come together over the years has been sort of a slow highlight."

Bloomfield noted that crime rates are down year over year, overdose death rates have declined and the city has seen what he described as "significant interest" in development.

"We have also pulled off some important infrastructure pieces that needed to be addressed, with replacing aging infrastructure," Bloomfield said, pointing as an example to the new roundabout on South Main Street.

"The city is progressing into the 21st century quite nicely and still retaining its charm and character."

He is also pleased that city staff worked hard to court Pacific Coastal Airlines into offering a service to Vancouver, after the news broke that Air Canada would be suspending its service.

"And we're not giving up on looking for other options," Bloomfield added, noting the importance of a flight connection to YVR.

Within the city's organizational hierarchy, multiple changes took place this year.

RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter announced his retirement in July, and he has since been replaced by new hire Beth McAndie, who most recently served in Kelowna.

Longtime fire chief Larry Watkinson left his post in the summer, moving over to serve in Kelowna as a deputy chief. He has been replaced by new chief Mike Larsson.

And CAO Donny van Dyk decided to leave for a similar job in the Lower Mainland. City staff went through a lengthy hiring process, settling on longtime staffer Anthony Haddad to fill the job.

Bloomfield said he is proud of how the municipality has dealt with the transition of three very key positions.

"I think we've done it quite seamlessly, and there hasn't been any major disruption within the organization, things have been kept business as normal," Bloomfield said.

"That is a testament to the organization itself, as to how it can function through those changes, and there is a lot of confidence in what we have as an organization."

Within council, Bloomfield is happy to see democracy at work, and everything that comes along with that.

"What we have is a council of seven different personalities, each with their own opinion as to how the city should run. But for the most part, I think that they're willing to come together and make concessions to make sure that what gets done in the city is for the benefit of the city," Bloomfield said.

"In any group dynamic, it's all about compromise. You state your case, you make your arguments, you're not gonna get everything your own way. And so you say, okay, what's the best compromise? And I think that's good governance."

Looking forward into 2024, Bloomfield is ready to roll up his sleeves to deal with planning projects.

"The provincial government has thrown us a few curveballs you know, from the housing perspective," Bloomfield said.

the next big thing is this going to be forming the plan for the various residential communities in the city, where we can say, Okay, what is densification going to look like? What do we need to do in those neighborhoods to ensure that the former character remains the same? services remain the same, like infrastructure? What are we going to do about increased traffic, increased parking, what are we going to do about parks were we going to do about transportation and transit? What are we going to do? Many you know, there's all of those questions that would normally come up in a public hearing for rezoning. That process is drawn, the provincial government said no more public hearings were resolved. So as long as it's the OCP, so it's we are going to have to have a better laid out footprint as you know, when the plan for the residential areas to show that we're thinking about the issues that people are most concerned about

Bloomfield finished by wishing everyone well during the holiday season.

"Next year is going to be very interesting. And let's take time out of the holidays just to enjoy family and then start the new year fresh."