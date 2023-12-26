Local RCMP see leadership change-up and new programs in 2023

Photo: Chelsea Powrie Supt. Beth McAndie, left, and Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck at the Penticton RCMP detachment in December 2023

The South Okanagan-Similkameen RCMP detachment saw some changes in leadership in 2023, as well as a lowering trend in crime rates.

Partway through the year, Supt. Brian Hunter announced his retirement, leading to Staff Sergeant Bob Vatamaniuck stepping into his role on an interim basis while the city searched for someone more permanent.

For Vatamaniuck, filling Hunter's shoes was a tough but rewarding task, and the year saw a lot of positives for the detachment.

"We have a great leadership team, who care about their people, are ethical, and take the community's priorities as their own," Vatamaniuck said.

"We're all pointed in the same direction, and we're all doing what's best for Penticton and the region and trying to make this the best place to live in the country."

Looking back on the year, Vatamaniuck pointed to police accomplishments like the arrest of suspects in the Toyota dealership arson, and a significant increase in drug dealing arrests.

The detachment now has more members, after years of understaffing and feeling stretched thin, which Vatamaniuck said has increased their ability to respond quickly to calls.

"Our watches are full, and we have somewhat of a youth movement here now, because we've brought in a lot of young, vibrant members who love coming to work and want to work with each other collaboratively in a team atmosphere," Vatamaniuck said.

"They're still learning but it's like forming clay, it's an opportunity for us to really get them going on their careers in a great and busy community where they will learn a lot."

A faster response time due to more officers also means that, in some cases, RCMP have been able to interrupt crimes in progress. Vatamaniuck used the example of break-and-enters, when police have been able to stop the robbery and save stolen property before it leaves the area.

Vatamaniuck is also pleased with the impact of their prolific offender management program, seeing police keep a closer eye on known criminals who are responsible for the bulk of local crime.

"It's trying to really interrupt that treadmill that [RCMP] members find themselves on [arresting the same people regularly]," Vatamaniuck said, adding that ensuring those people are in custody means they can focus on other crime.

"It's really making an impact on our crime ... so [we can] focus on the next one and really try to start toppling the success of the criminal in Penticton."

Vatamaniuck has now stepped down from his interim role in charge, and is thankful to the whole team from every municipal detachment in the region for helping him keep the engine running.

"We are a large team here in the South Okanagan, we all have the same problems. We all have the same successes. And we share in that," Vatamaniuck said.

Taking over the top job is Supt. Beth McAndie, who has more than a quarter-century of police work under her belt, most recently in Kelowna.

McAndie is thrilled to be making the South Okanagan-Similkameen her new home, for herself and her family, and is excited about working with the local RCMP team.

"I've watched it from afar in my position in Kelowna, and just really felt a sense of wanting to belong to that team, because I see the work that they're doing, and knowing truly that when [Vatamaniuck] talks about the care of his community, and the communities of the detachment commanders, they do care about the communities, and they do care about their members," McAndie said.

"And it's just really nice to see and know that I'm coming to an environment that puts their employees as a priority in the health and wellness of their teams, to ensure that we can support the health and wellness of our communities."

McAndie said her overarching theme for the region in 2024 is "collaboration," in part manifested through the new "Integrated Crisis Response Team," formerly known as the Car 40 program.

Penticton received provincial funding for the program this year. It pairs RCMP officers with health care professionals in order to better address the needs of people they come across day-to-day, and it has long been a request of local council and police.

"I love the work that those teams have been doing in the province. It's really exciting to see that Penticton is going to now be in a position where we too are contributing to a more modern approach to supporting those individuals in our community that really don't need to have the primary response be a police enforcement action, and having the nurse and the police officer making that assessment," McAndie said.

"And then setting those people up with those partners in the in the community can best support them. So again, collaboration and pathways to support those people."

McAndie started her new role in mid-December, and plans to spend plenty of time getting to know the team, the community and local support services, to get a good handle on how to steer the ship.

"Engagement, listening, and really making sure we are supporting the community safety plan is important," McAndie said.

"We need to ensure that our community feels safe."

She is looking forward to continuing in the direction of previous leadership, focusing on continuing a downward trend of crime and practicing modern frontline policing that keeps prolific offenders off the streets.

And McAndie has already fallen in love with Penticton.

"I've really felt welcomed by the community so far. I think it's a reflection of the team here, everywhere you go they are really excited to see the [RCMP] team," McAndie said.

"Everybody is waving and really engaged and supportive and that's a nice warm feeling. And I get that sense of warm, warm community, but a small city, so it's a nice combination."