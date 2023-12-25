Time to plan for New Year's Eve in Penticton

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Say goodbye to 2023 and ring in the New Year around the South Okanagan.

Breweries across Penticton will be hosting a variety of New Year’s Eve parties, with a New Year’s Eve Comedy show at Highway 97 Brewing Company featuring Train Wreck Comedy’s Kate Belton and “Harley Guy” Herb Dixon. Doors open and drinks and dinner begin at 5 p.m., the comedy show begins at 7 p.m. and ring in the Eastern Standard Time New Year at 9 p.m.

Highway 97 Brewing is located at 200 Ellis St. For more information, visit trainwreckcomedy.com

Enjoy a candle-lit three-course dinner at the Barley Mill Brew Pub with the family-section upstairs open to underage guests.

A complimentary champagne-toast for guests 19 and over will be available for toasting when the clock strikes midnight.

A menu can be found online at barleymillpub.com and reservations in advance are encouraged.

Barley Mill Brew Pub is located at 2460 Skaha Lake Rd. in Penticton.

Hit up Britbar at 67 Nanaimo Ave E for a New Year’s Eve Gangsta Party, kicking off at 7 p.m. Dress as your favourite gangster while enjoying cocktails made by the Peaky Blinders bartenders. Be sure to RSVP online at britbar.com

Or enjoy what Slackwater Brewing owner Liam Peyton calls a more “casual, “house-party” approach” to New Year’s Eve at the brewery and taproom located at 218 Martin St. for the Around the Globe New Year’s Eve event that will be celebrating four New Year’s Eves from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“No tickets or cover, just good beers, cheers, pizza, fun & games,” said Peyton.

Partnering with new neighbours across the street Fresh Slice Pizza, slices will be on for $2 each and the first five table to book a party of eight or more people in advance will receive a free pizza to share.

“Our small kitchen team has had a heck of a holiday season and we're typically closed on Sundays, so we want them to enjoy some well-deserved rest,” said Peyton. “We saw this as an opportunity to work with our new pals over the street.”

Happy Hour runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our new 3oz Fishbowl cocktails just hit our drinks menu (featured on Fridays for only $10, regular menu price $14) which include a Long Island Iced Tea, Gin & Juice and Party Punch,” said Peyton. “We think these will be great party hits.”

For more information, visit slackwaterbrewing.com.

As always, enjoy your festivities responsibly - consider purchasing an exclusive hotel package at the Lakeside Resort in Penticton at a discounted rate to ensure a safe evening after celebrating the New Year at the Hooded Merganser Restaurant, both of which are located at 21 Lakeshore Dr. W.

“The Hooded Merganser will have extended hours on NYE, open 12pm until 1am. Guests are invited to make a reservation to celebrate with a feature menu, DJ entertainment, and party favours,” said Penticton Lakeside Resort general manager Brannigan Mosses.

“It will boast the best seats in the house for fireworks at midnight, along with a bubbly toast.”

The Barking Parrot will also be open from 12 a.m. to 3 a.m., also featuring a live DJ, party favours and a champagne toast.

For more information, visit pentictonlakesideresort.com

