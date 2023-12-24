Summerland animal rescue extends Christmas well wishes and a thank you community

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is thanking their volunteers for their help this year and extending well wishes for the holiday season.

The following is a holiday message from Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid:

As we tuck in our sanctuary animals tonight, we appreciate the journey they have taken to get to us. We share this journey with many humans, as animal rescue has many tentacles and requires an army of people to just do one thing. That one thing is they care.

They care enough to call when an animal is in need. They show up at all hours of the day and night to assist with cleaning and cuddling. And those long nights of medical when needed. They wash the troughs, they dry their tears on those tough days. They hug a pig and then they pick up that shovel and they do it all again.

We at Critteraid share our snapshots of our days with you. But today I would like to pause and just say thank you. Thank you to everyone that has helped supported us. They fundraise for us and they volunteer at and for our animals at the rescue. How lucky are we to live in such an amazing and caring community?

We are humbled and we are inspired by these selfless acts of kindness that we receive.

From our families to yours. We wish you peace, kindness and hope this holiday season is filled with laughter and love. Merry Christmas to you all.