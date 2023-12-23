Penticton's Copper Mug Pub donates $16K to KidSport

Photo: Copper Mug

A Penticton restaurant was able to help raise $16,000 to this year's KidSport Fundraiser, thanks to a support from local businesses and residents.

The Copper Mug Pub said the KidSport Fundraiser shattered their $10,000 goal, doubling their 2022 total.

"We could not have done it without all of the support from our community and we are so grateful to have had such a successful year. We look forward to what next year brings and want to wish you all a happy holidays," Brad Parkin, GM of The Copper Mug Pub said in a news release.

Dave Lieskovsky, who has been the local KidSport contact in Penticton since the program was launched in 1993, established a local chapter in 1999 and has chaired the committee ever since.

KidSport provides grants to help cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under in Penticton (and other local communities) can play a season of sport.

One hundred per cent of funds raised in KidSport Penticton stay in the community.

To learn more or donate, head to the KidSport Penticton website here.

