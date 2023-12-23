Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary donates to Summerland food bank

Photo: Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary Pictured below Faith Affleck founder of S.P.W.S., Piggly Wiggly, Chiquanda, Moowanda and Turkwanda.

A non-profit foundation that rescues and cares for plenty of sweet pigs gave back to their Summerland community this week.

Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary said they were inspired by our 98 year old Auntie Evelyn Kereluk Zaharuk. who is a long time resident of Summerland, and supporter of The Food Bank.

The Friends of Stars Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary in Summerland donated $1000 and $800 in food and gifts to the charity of Friday.

Some proceeds came from their year round bottle drive.

"Happy Hogidays!" they shared.

Star's Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary all began with one sick pig who needed a lot of care. In September 2012, Faith Affleck took home Star, a four-and-a-half-month-old piglet.

Unfortunately, a medical solution for Star wasn’t possible and she passed away. From then on, Affleck knew she wanted to continue looking after animals in need.

Soon she saved one pig, and then another and another, growing her care for well over 30 pigs.

Affleck moved from Peachland to Summerland in June 2022, settled her sanctuary in Garnet Valley, and spent time building and setting up the pig pens.

To find out more or donate, head to their Facebook page here.