Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen shares holiday hours and facility closures

Photo: File photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) has shared information on their closures over the holiday season for offices and facilities.

RDOS offices will be closed from Monday, Dec. 25, 2023, to Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. RDOS offices and facilities will return to regular hours on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Further details include:

RDOS Offices:

Main office, 101 Martin Street, Penticton Closed December 25 – January 1

Okanagan Falls Community Services, 1109 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls Closed December 22 – January 1



RDOS Landfills:

All RDOS landfills will be closed on statutory holidays including Boxing Day.

Campbell Mountain Landfill: Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 Closed Sundays in December, January, and February Winter operating hours are Monday to Saturday, 8:30 am to 4:45 pm

Keremeos Transfer Station and Landfill Winter operating hours are Sundays from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Oliver Landfill Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 Winter operating hours are Monday to Friday, 12:00 pm to 3:45 pm and Saturdays, 10:00 am to 3:45 pm

Okanagan Falls Landfill Closed December 25, 26 and January 1 Closed Saturdays in December, January, and February Winter operating hours are Monday to Friday, 10:00 am to 1:45 pm



RDOS Recreation:

Similkameen Recreation Centre: The recreation office is closed on December 25, 26 and January 1. Office hours may vary due to the holiday season. The gym, ice rink, and all other operations will be open during regular operating hours

Okanagan Falls Recreation Centre / Zen Centre Closed December 22 – January 3



For further information, contact RDOS Communications at 250-490-4148 or Toll-Free 1-877-610-3737