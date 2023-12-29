Summerland's Crush Dynamics receives government funding to create new ingredient

Photo: Crush Dynamics

A Summerland company that uses wine waste to produce a high-performance food ingredient recently received nearly $2 million in government funding to fund a project that will attempt to reduce sugar content in chocolate.

Crush Dynamics received the money from the Canadian Food Innovation Network, which falls under the federal government’s Strategic Innovation Fund. The project will aim to demonstrate Crush’s production process at scale in an attempt to meet the demand forecasted by project partners Purdys Chocolatier and Ecovatec Solutions, as well as other potential customers.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive this support from the Canadian Food Innovation Network,” Crush CEO Kirk Moir said in a press release. “Working with our partners, we look forward to advancing the state of the art in food formulation powered by polyphenols.”

Crush uses innovative fermentation of “upcycled wine derivatives” and agricultural waste to produce a proprietary, high-performance food ingredient. The resulting polyphenol-rich ingredient enhances food quality by enabling up to 50% sugar reduction, 80% sodium reduction and improved texture while also extending shelf life.

The company also aids the environment in that it can help prevent up to 50 million tons of annual carbon dioxide emissions that would otherwise result from the decomposition of these materials in landfills.

“Crush Dynamics’ new bio-fermentation process offers a concrete solution to address the food and beverage industry’s most pressing challenges,” Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne said. “This innovative solution will help the industry improve food quality, reduce production costs and carbon footprints.

“With this initiative, the Canadian Food Innovation Network promotes sustainability through a circular food economy and creates highly skilled job opportunities for Canadians.”